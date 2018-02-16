Deputies Seek Publics Assistance Locating Runaway Juvenile

Press Release – The Boyce Police Department and the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Katarina Powell.

On February 7th, 2018, the Boyce Police Department responded to an address on Londonderry St in Boyce in reference to runaway juvenile complaint.

Katarina Powell is a 16 year old white female, blond hair, hazel eyes, 5’ 5” tall and weighs 105 pounds.

Boyce PD requested the assistance of Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Detective in attempting to locate Katarina.

If anyone has seen or has any information concerning Katarina Powell, they are ask to contact the Boyce Police Department at 318-793-8157 or the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-473-6700.