Deputies searching for escapee from road crew

t approximately 11:22 am this morning, an inmate assigned to an RPSO Road Crew working in the area of Bayou Maria Road in Pineville ran away from the work detail.

Deputies, including canines responded to the area to conduct a search for the escapee, identified as SHANE RANDALL JOHNSON, 21 of Ball, LA.

Johnson is a white male, 5’10” tall, 180 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. Johnson was last seen wearing a green RPSO Road Crew Shirt and blue jeans. According to witnesses, Johnson ran into a wooded area near the dead end of Bayou Maria Rd. Johnson is currently serving a probation violation on a simple burglary conviction in Grant Parish.

Detectives are conducting their investigation. If anyone has any information on the location of Shane Randall Johnson, they are asked to call RPSO at 318-473-6700, local law enforcement or CrimeStoppers at 318-443-7867.