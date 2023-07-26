Deputies searching for escapee from road crew

Deputies and Sheriff’s Detectives are currently searching the area near the Elmer Community for an escapee from a work crew that occurred yesterday.

According to initial information, an Inmate Work Crew was working at the Tioga Substation yesterday at approximately 3:30 pm when one of the work crew was discovered missing.

DANIEL LEE BURNS, 39 of Alexandria, left the work crew while retrieving tools for those working inside the building. When deputies went to check on him, he was gone.

Deputies and Corrections Security Investigators responded and began their investigation and believe Burns was picked up by someone. Through their investigation, Investigators tracked down some individuals who they believe may have assisted in Burn’s escape at 51 Kent Avenue.

At a little past midnight last night, Sheriff’s Detectives, Corrections Security Investigators and RADE Agents located Heather Ann Page, 29 of Boyce and Kevrick Kwaun Garrison, 32 of Alexandria at a residence in Alexandria. Both suspects were taken into custody without incident and arrested on various charges. Heather Ann Page is being held on a $46,000.00 bond. Garrison is being held on a $21,000.00 bond.

As their investigation continued throughout the night, Investigators tracked Burns to a residence in the 6300 block of LA 112, Elmer, LA. When Deputies and Detectives arrived, Burns fled the residence into the heavily wooded area off of LA 112. Other Deputies and Detectives along with the K-9 Unit from the Winn Chase Team, responded to the area and are still searching for the suspect.

April Ann Page, 24 of 51 Kent Avenue, Alexandria, was taken into custody at 6377 LA Highway 112, Elmer without incident and placed under arrest also for criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact among other narcotics related charges. April Ann Page remains in jail and bond has not been set.

DANIEL LEE BURNS is a 39 year old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. Burns is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. Burns was last seen wearing dark pants and a light colored shirt. Burns has numerous burglary convictions and is currently in jail on a Parole Violation through the Louisiana Department of Corrections on the burglary conviction. Recent arrests identity theft, firearm in possession of convicted felon, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and firearm with an obliterated serial number.

The search for Burns is still ongoing and if anyone has any information on his whereabouts, they are asked to call RPSO at 318-473-6700, Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867, or local law enforcement.

WANTED: DANIEL LEE BURNS, 39 white male

brown hair / brown eyes

6 feet tall – weighs 175 pounds-last seen wearing dark pants and a light colored shirt

Arrestee: Heather Ann Page, 29

Boyce, LA

Charges: Possession with intent to distribute CDS 1

Possession with intent to distribute CDS 3

Possession drug paraphernalia

Illegal carrying firearm with drugs

Contempt of court

Criminal conspiracy

Accessory after the fact

Arrestee: Kevrick Kwaun Garrison, 32

Alexandria, LA

Charges: Possession with intent to distribute CDS 1

Possession with intent to distribute CDS 3

Possession drug paraphernalia

Illegal carrying firearm with drugs

2 counts Contempt of court

Arrestee: April Ann Page, 24

Alexandria, LA

Charges: Possession with intent to distribute CDS 3

Introduction of contraband into a penal facility

Criminal conspiracy

Accessory after the fact