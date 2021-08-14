Deputies respond to two separate medical emergencies at DC 1

On Wednesday morning at approximately 4:30 am, deputies at the Rapides Parish Detention Center 1 (downtown) responded to a medical emergency in one of the dorms. Initial information is an inmate was observed unconscious and not breathing. Deputies and RPSO medical personnel immediately responded and began life saving measures. Acadian Ambulance and Alexandria Fire Department responded and the inmate was transported to a local hospital.

At approximately 7:30 am, deputies responded to a medical emergency in the same dorm as earlier where two inmates were reported unconscious and not breathing. Deputies and RPSO medical personnel again responded with life saving measures including the administering of Narcan for possible overdose. Alexandria Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance responded and both inmates were transported to local hospitals.

At the time of this release, all three inmates remain in the hospital.

Corrections Security Investigators are conducting their investigation into these incidents