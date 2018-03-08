Deputies Respond to Reported Stabbing in Pineville

Press Release – On March 6th , 2018, deputies and detectives responded to Dupree St. in Pineville in reference to a report of a stabbing. While enroute, information was gathered by Sheriff’s dispatch that the victim was on Sandifer Lane in Pineville. Detectives from the Kolin Substation and Patrol Deputies arrived on Dupree St. and began to process the scene and interview witnesses at that location. A Patrol Supervisor and deputy arrived on Sandifer Lane and made contact with the alleged victim. The victim had superficial scratches to his arm and stated that he was stabbed on Dupree St.

Through further investigation into the incident, detectives were able to confirm that the victim, identified as Tradale Andrew Williams, was in fact the suspect in a domestic abuse battery incident that occurred on Dupree St. Williams injuries were determined to have been sustained when the actual victim of the domestic battery was attempting to get away and not a result of being stabbed. It was determined that no weapon was used in this incident.

Williams did not require any medical treatment for his injuries and was arrested for one count domestic abuse battery. From their investigation, detectives were also able to obtain an arrest warrant for Williams for one count convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Williams was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and released the next day on a $3500.00 bond.

Detectives say more arrests are possible in this ongoing investigation.

Arrestee: Tradale Andrew Williams, 26, Pineville, LA

Charges: Domestic Abuse Battery, Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm