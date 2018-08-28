Deputies Request Public’s Assistance in Locating Runaway Juvenile

RPSO – The Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. On Friday August 24th, Deputies responded to a call in reference to a runaway juvenile from the Kelly Land Subdivision area in Alexandria, Marcel D. Jones. Marcel is a Black Male, 12 years of age. Marcel has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5’ 0 ‘ tall and weighs 80 pounds.

Marcel may be in the Kelly Land Subdivision area in Alexandria. If anyone has seen or has information concerning Marcel D. Jones, they are asked to contact Detective David Rundell at (318) 473-6727 or the RPSO Main office at 318 473-6700.