Local Headlines Top Stories 

Deputies Request Public’s Assistance in Locating Runaway Juvenile

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

RPSO – The Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.  On Friday August 24th, Deputies responded to a call in reference to a runaway juvenile from the Kelly Land Subdivision area in Alexandria, Marcel D. Jones.  Marcel is a Black Male, 12 years of age.  Marcel has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5’ 0 ‘ tall and weighs 80 pounds.

Marcel may be in the Kelly Land Subdivision area in Alexandria.  If anyone has seen or has information concerning Marcel D. Jones, they are asked to contact Detective David Rundell at (318) 473-6727 or the RPSO Main office at 318 473-6700.

You May Also Like

Ribbon Cutting: House of Flowers

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Ribbon Cutting: House of Flowers

Aggravated Battery Arrests

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Aggravated Battery Arrests

Museum to Launch AMOA 4.0

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Museum to Launch AMOA 4.0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *