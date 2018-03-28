Update: Runaway Juvenile Has Been Located

Update – Hanna Long has been located and is okay. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office says they appreciate everyone’s assistance with this case.

Original Press Release – The Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

On Monday, March 26th, Deputies responded to a call in reference to a runaway juvenile from the Tioga area, Hanna Long.

Hanna is a white female, 13 years of age. Hanna has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5’ 3 ‘ tall and weighs 115 pounds.

Hanna may still be in the Tioga area. If anyone has seen or has information concerning Hanna Long, they are asked to contact the Tioga Sub Station at 318 640-1696 , RPSO Main office at 318 473-6700 or the Juvenile Detectives at 318 473-6727.