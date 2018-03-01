Local Headlines Top Stories 

Deputies Need Public’s Assistance in Locating Runaway Juvenile

Press Release – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the Office of Juvenile Justice is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.  On February 27th, Deputies responded to a residence on Powell Lane in Alexandria in reference to a runaway juvenile complaint.

The juvenile is identified as  Mya D. Jones, black female, 16 years of age.  Mya has black hair, brown eyes, is 5’3” tall and weighs 120 pounds. Mya was last seen around  8:30 AM Tuesday and was last seen wearing a pink and green jacket with blue jeans.

If anyone has seen or has any information concerning Mya, they are asked to contact the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-473-6700 or the Office of Juvenile Justice on-call Agent at 318-613-4337

