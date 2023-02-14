Deputies make arrest in break in to RADE Unit building

At 8:25 pm on Sunday February 12th, 2023, Sheriff’s Office Dispatch was notified of a silent alarm activation at the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit building.

Patrol Deputies responded and upon their arrival, located a back door to the building propped open. Deputies and a K-9 searched and cleared the building. Nothing appeared to be missing as all of the individual offices and evidence rooms are secured.

As deputies were finishing searching the area, they heard noises coming from another building near the 1600 block of Arnold Drive and located a subject identified as Monica Lauren Mathews, 33 of Ball. Mathews was in possession of a dog and both were detained as deputies continued their investigation.

From their investigation, deputies learned Mathews entered the building from an exterior door leading to a hallway. Deputies located paint peeled from the door facing, appearing to be tampered with. Once inside, Mathews used the restroom located on the hallway. According to Mathews, she thought the building was the Sheriff’s Office sub-station.

RADE Agents also responded to verify all other offices and evidence rooms were secure and had not been tampered with.

Mathews was placed under arrest and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center and booked for simple burglary, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property and allowing dogs to run free. Mathews remains in jail at the time of this release being held on a $6500.00 bond. The dog was also impounded.

