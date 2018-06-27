Deputies Arrest Child Predator Suspect

RPSO – Deputies have arrested a wanted child predator suspect in an Attorney Generals investigation.

According to the Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Office, Durice Joseph”Joey” Richard, Jr., 65, of Lafayette, was wanted by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) on 30 counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children (under the age of 13), two counts of attempted production of sexual abuse images/videos of children, one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile, and one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

On Tuesday evening June 26th, the Sheriff’s Office received several tips that Richard, Jr. was in the Otis area of Rapides Parish. Deputies located Richards vehicle last night but were unable to locate the suspect. Early this morning, deputies conducted surveillance in the area and determined Richard was at a residence on Cutts Road. When deputies went to the residence, Richard was located and taken into custody without incident. Richard was then transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center and booked as a Louisiana Fugitive and will be extradited back to Lafayette Parish.

“We would like to thank Attorney General Landry’s office for their assistance and support in this capture” said Sheriff William Earl Hilton. “We would also like to thank our Rapides Parish citizens who called in tips on this suspect. Law enforcement working together on the state and local level along with the public’s support, is a winning combination for justice.”