Deputies Arrest Burglary Suspects after Pursuit, Canine Track

Press Release – At approximately 4:15pm Wednesday afternoon, an off-duty Sheriff’s Office sergeant returning home from shift, noticed a subject coming out of a house on Cody Lane off of Twin Bridges Road. When confronted, the subject jumped into a four-door white Jeep Cherokee and fled the area at a high rate of speed. The sergeant, believing a burglary had just been committed, alerted Sheriff’s Office dispatch by radio, got in his personal vehicle and followed the suspect while other deputies were in route to assist.

Deputies, in marked units, caught up to the sergeant and the suspect and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Jeep Cherokee but the suspect refused to stop. Deputies pursued the suspect down Twin Bridges Road onto Castor Plunge Road where the suspect vehicle came to a stop in the woods off of Blackie Price Road. The suspects, identified as two white females and one white male, then fled the vehicle on foot into the densely wooded area off of Blackie Price Road and Hamp Smith Road.

At approximately 8:15pm, the two female suspects were located near C. C. Road and detained as the investigation continued. They were identified as Hannah Ann Warren, 19 of Pineville, and Shaunda Yalanda Delcour, 36. Deputies and Detectives, along with RPSO K-9 units, continued their search and at approximately 8:40, deputies and a canine handler located the suspect and when he continued to attempt to flee, canine “Beny” was deployed and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. Acadian Ambulance responded to the scene to render medical aid to the suspect, identified as Gage Michael Kittinger, 20 of Pineville, and afterwards, he was transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center and booked on several charges. Warren and Delcour were also placed under arrest and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

Kittinger, along with Warren and Delcour, all remain in jail at the time of this release and no bond set on these charges.

Sheriff’s detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and more charges are possible.

“Sometimes, even when we are off duty, we are never really off,” said Sheriff William Earl Hilton. “I would like to commend our sergeant who first saw this suspect and took the initiative to follow his hunch which ultimately resulted in the capture of these suspects. I would also like to commend all the deputies and detectives who continued to search into the night and our canine handlers for over a 1 ½ mile track of these suspects. Daytime burglaries are some of our most common calls and I encourage the public, if you see something out of the ordinary, get as good of a description of the suspect or the vehicle as you can and give us a call and let us check it out.”