Denim Day Louisiana

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

Denim Day Louisiana -Declared by Governor John Bel Edwards to be Denim Day Louisiana, a day to recognize that what one wears does not equal consent and to stand in solidarity with survivors of sexual assault. Centers all around the state will be participating by wearing denim and a button that proclaims why they are wearing denim. The entire state of Louisiana is being asked to wear denim on April 10. The Denim Day story: The Denim Day campaign was originally triggered by a ruling in the Italian Supreme Court, where a rape conviction was overturned because the justices felt that since the victim was wearing tight jeans, she must have helped the rapist remove her jeans, thereby implying consent. The following day, women in the Italian Parliament came to work wearing jeans in solidarity with the victim.

