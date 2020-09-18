Friday, September 18, 2020
Denham Springs football player dies after collapsing during practice

Meagan Glover

A Denham Springs football player passed early this morning following a collapse at a football practice.

Remy Hildago’s mother, Ashley, announced his death on her Facebook page around 4 a.m.

Hildago’s family said he was need desperate need of a blood transfusion as his condition rapidly worsened.

Following the incident, the community came together strong, hosting a vigil Wednesday night to pray for recovery.

For the full story, https://www.wbrz.com/news/beloved-denham-springs-high-football-player-remy-hidalgo-has-died

