Denham Springs football player dies after collapsing during practice

A Denham Springs football player passed early this morning following a collapse at a football practice.

Remy Hildago’s mother, Ashley, announced his death on her Facebook page around 4 a.m.

Hildago’s family said he was need desperate need of a blood transfusion as his condition rapidly worsened.

Following the incident, the community came together strong, hosting a vigil Wednesday night to pray for recovery.

