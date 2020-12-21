Demons pick up votes in Collegiate Baseball Fabulous 50 preseason poll

NATCHITOCHES – For the second time in three seasons, the Northwestern State baseball team has earned some preseason acclaim.

Just as it was in 2019, the Demons find themselves as part of the receiving votes group of the Collegiate Baseball Fabulous 50 Preseason Poll, which the publication released Monday morning.

Northwestern State was 12-4 in the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened 2020 season and is one of three Southland Conference schools in the receiving votes category, joining Sam Houston State and in-state rival McNeese.

The Demons return all but two starts from their position players and 73 percent of their innings pitched from the shortened 2020 season.

Additional Louisiana schools in the poll include No. 7 LSU, No. 43 Tulane, Louisiana Tech (RV), UL Lafayette (RV) and ULM (RV).

Rank Team (2020 Final Record) Points 1. Florida (16-1) 498 2. Vanderbilt (13-5) 493 3. UCLA (13-2) 491 4. Texas Tech. (16-3) 488 5. Mississippi (16-1) 484 6. Miami, Fla. (12-4) 482 7. Louisiana St. (12-5) 480 8. U.C. Santa Barbara (13-2) 477 9. Mississippi St. (12-4) 474 10. Arizona (10-5) 473 11. Louisville (13-4) 470 12. Georgia (14-4) 469 13. N.C. State (14-3) 465 14. Virginia (14-4) 462 15. Arizona St. (13-4) 461 16. East Carolina (13-4) 457 17. Oklahoma St. (13-5) 454 18. Michigan (8-7) 453 19. Texas Christian (11-4) 451 20. Texas (14-3) 449 21. South Carolina (12-4) 447 22. Arkansas (11-5) 445 23. Coastal Carolina (11-5) 442 24. Dallas Baptist (12-4) 438 25. Clemson (14-3) 436 26. Texas A&M (15-3) 435 27. Alabama (16-1) 431 28. Florida St. (12-5) 430 29. Southern Mississippi (12-4) 427 30. Texas St. (14-4) 426 31. Stetson (11-4) 423 32. Central Florida (15-3) 421 33. Pepperdine (12-3) 418 34. Georgia Tech. (11-5) 416 35. Tennessee (15-2) 413 36. Duke (12-4) 409 37. Auburn (13-5) 405 38. Central Michigan (11-6) 402 39. Indiana (9-6) 399 40. Winthrop (11-4) 396 41. Oklahoma (14-4) 394 42. U.C. Irvine (8-7) 392 43. Tulane (15-2) 389 44. Long Beach St. (10-5) 385 45. Wichita St. (13-2) 382 46. Minnesota (8-10) 377 47. Notre Dame (11-2) 373 48. Houston (6-9) 370 49. Oregon St. (5-9) 368 50. Stanford (5-11) 365

Other Teams Receiving Votes: Kentucky (11-6), Southern California (10-5), North Carolina (12-7), Samford (13-2), Mercer (13-3), Belmont (14-3), San Diego St. (10-6), Fresno St. (9-7), New Mexico (14-4), Connecticut (8-5), Creighton (5-10), Stony Brook (6-9), West Virginia (11-5), Kansas St. (10-7), Washington (9-6), California (5-11), Oregon (8-7), Washington St. (9-7), Baylor (10-6), San Diego (12-4), Cal. St. Fullerton (4-12), U.C. San Diego (17-4), Cal. Poly (5-11), College of Charleston (12-2), Louisiana Tech. (11-6), Florida Atlantic (10-6), Texas-Arlington (12-4), Missouri (11-5), N.C. Greensboro (12-5), East Tennessee St. (12-3), Wofford (14-3), The Citadel (10-6), South Alabama (8-10), Grand Canyon (9-9), New Mexico St. (12-4), Georgia Southern (11-5), Louisiana-Lafayette (8-9), Appalachian St. (11-6), Louisiana-Monroe (12-5), Brigham Young (7-9), Troy (9-8), Sam Houston St. (7-7), McNeese St. (10-7), Northwestern St. (12-4), Kent St. (7-7), Ball St. (7-9), Western Michigan (9-6), Miami, OH (8-7), Yale (3-7), Wright St. (6-9), N.C. Wilmington (11-5), Illinois (8-5), Iowa (10-5), Ohio St. (6-8), Maryland (10-5), Nebraska (7-8), Campbell (7-9), S.C. Upstate (13-5), Liberty (10-7), Gonzaga (6-10), Loyola Marymount (8-8), Portland (12-4), Santa Clara (12-5), Virginia Commonwealth (9-8), Davidson (13-3), Cal. St. Northridge (10-5), Hawaii (11-6), Seton Hall (6-8), Illinois St. (7-9), Missouri St. (9-8), Rhode Island (8-5), Navy (14-1), Army (6-9).