Demons pick up votes in Collegiate Baseball Fabulous 50 preseason poll

NATCHITOCHES – For the second time in three seasons, the Northwestern State baseball team has earned some preseason acclaim.

Just as it was in 2019, the Demons find themselves as part of the receiving votes group of the Collegiate Baseball Fabulous 50 Preseason Poll, which the publication released Monday morning.

Northwestern State was 12-4 in the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened 2020 season and is one of three Southland Conference schools in the receiving votes category, joining Sam Houston State and in-state rival McNeese.

The Demons return all but two starts from their position players and 73 percent of their innings pitched from the shortened 2020 season.

Additional Louisiana schools in the poll include No. 7 LSU, No. 43 Tulane, Louisiana Tech (RV), UL Lafayette (RV) and ULM (RV).

Rank

Team (2020 Final Record)

Points

  1.

Florida (16-1)

498

  2.

Vanderbilt (13-5)

493

  3.

UCLA (13-2)

491

  4.

Texas Tech. (16-3)

488

  5.

Mississippi (16-1)

484

  6.

Miami, Fla. (12-4)

482

  7.

Louisiana St. (12-5)

480

  8.

U.C. Santa Barbara (13-2)

477

  9.

Mississippi St. (12-4)

474

10.

Arizona (10-5)

473

11.

Louisville (13-4)

470

12.

Georgia (14-4)

469

13.

N.C. State (14-3)

465

14.

Virginia (14-4)

462

15.

Arizona St. (13-4)

461

16.

East Carolina (13-4)

457

17.

Oklahoma St. (13-5)

454

18.

Michigan (8-7)

453

19.

Texas Christian (11-4)

451

20.

Texas (14-3)

449

21.

South Carolina (12-4)

447

22.

Arkansas (11-5)

445

23.

Coastal Carolina (11-5)

442

24.

Dallas Baptist (12-4)

438

25.

Clemson (14-3)

436

26.

Texas A&M (15-3)

435

27.

Alabama (16-1)

431

28.

Florida St. (12-5)

430

29.

Southern Mississippi (12-4)

427

30.

Texas St. (14-4)

426

31.

Stetson (11-4)

423

32.

Central Florida (15-3)

421

33.

Pepperdine (12-3)

418

34.

Georgia Tech. (11-5)

416

35.

Tennessee (15-2)

413

36.

Duke (12-4)

409

37.

Auburn (13-5)

405

38.

Central Michigan (11-6)

402

39.

Indiana (9-6)

399

40.

Winthrop (11-4)

396

41.

Oklahoma (14-4)

394

42.

U.C. Irvine (8-7)

392

43.

Tulane (15-2)

389

44.

Long Beach St. (10-5)

385

45.

Wichita St. (13-2)

382

46.

Minnesota (8-10)

377

47.

Notre Dame (11-2)

373

48.

Houston (6-9)

370

49.

Oregon St. (5-9)

368

50.

Stanford (5-11)

365

Other Teams Receiving Votes: Kentucky (11-6), Southern California (10-5), North Carolina (12-7), Samford (13-2), Mercer (13-3), Belmont (14-3), San Diego St. (10-6), Fresno St. (9-7), New Mexico (14-4), Connecticut (8-5), Creighton (5-10), Stony Brook (6-9), West Virginia (11-5), Kansas St. (10-7), Washington (9-6), California (5-11), Oregon (8-7), Washington St. (9-7), Baylor (10-6), San Diego (12-4), Cal. St. Fullerton (4-12), U.C. San Diego (17-4), Cal. Poly (5-11), College of Charleston (12-2), Louisiana Tech. (11-6), Florida Atlantic (10-6), Texas-Arlington (12-4), Missouri (11-5), N.C. Greensboro (12-5), East Tennessee St. (12-3), Wofford (14-3), The Citadel (10-6), South Alabama (8-10), Grand Canyon (9-9), New Mexico St. (12-4), Georgia Southern (11-5), Louisiana-Lafayette (8-9), Appalachian St. (11-6), Louisiana-Monroe (12-5), Brigham Young (7-9), Troy (9-8), Sam Houston St. (7-7), McNeese St. (10-7), Northwestern St. (12-4), Kent St. (7-7), Ball St. (7-9), Western Michigan (9-6), Miami, OH (8-7), Yale (3-7), Wright St. (6-9), N.C. Wilmington (11-5), Illinois (8-5), Iowa (10-5), Ohio St. (6-8), Maryland (10-5), Nebraska (7-8), Campbell (7-9), S.C. Upstate (13-5), Liberty (10-7), Gonzaga (6-10), Loyola Marymount (8-8), Portland (12-4), Santa Clara (12-5), Virginia Commonwealth (9-8), Davidson (13-3), Cal. St. Northridge (10-5), Hawaii (11-6), Seton Hall (6-8), Illinois St. (7-9), Missouri St. (9-8), Rhode Island (8-5), Navy (14-1), Army (6-9).

