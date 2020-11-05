Demons eye sharper execution in second fall scrimmage

NATCHITOCHES – Change – and adjusting to it – has been the theme of the past several months for the Northwestern State football team.

So when weather forced another adjustment of their fall practices, the Demons took it in stride.

“Our guys have been resilient,” third-year head coach Brad Laird said. “They were resilient back on March 13. They were resilient this summer. They were resilient when everything got pushed to the spring.

“We had a day (Oct. 28) we didn’t want to miss practice because of the weather, so we stayed out of it and it put us behind a little.”

The result was a few extra days between the first and second scrimmages of the 15 countable practices the Demons have during the fall semester as they prepare for their six-game spring schedule.

Northwestern State will hold that second scrimmage at 2 p.m. Friday inside Turpin Stadium, 12 days after their first intrasquad scrimmage of camp.

They extra time between scrimmages has Laird seeking some of the same things he saw in that Oct. 25 scrimmage.

“I want to see is the consistency in our effort and attitude,” he said. “That’s one thing I saw live in practice No. 6, which was game No. 1 for us. I saw the same thing when I watched the film.

“We want to continue to see that, but we also want to see better execution. That was practice No. 6. This is practice No. 10. We ought to execute better in all three phases. I want to see that after game No. 2.”

The Demons hope to run between 80-100 plays Friday, which will give Laird plenty of chances to gain more information on his team.

“A lot of that will be determined by bodies,” he said. “We have some guys who are out, and it’s put some other guys in a bind. We’ve changed the practice schedule because of it. We have guys who are getting a lot of snaps who don’t need to be getting a lot of snaps, but because of where we are and what we need to do to maintain our work, they’ve done it.

“We’ll work on a lot of different situations not just the middle of the field ones. We’ll do red zone, coming out, two-minute situations. There will be a lot of opportunities. Every day is an evaluation, and this will be another opportunity for guys to get that.”