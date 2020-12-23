Demon great Gary Reasons to serve as CST analyst for LHSAA Prep Classic

NATCHITOCHES – Gary Reasons first made a name for himself on the playing field at Turpin Stadium.

A three-time All-American and College Football Hall of Fame inductee based on his exploits as a Demon, Reasons will enjoy another homecoming when the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Prep Classic takes place on the Northwestern State campus Dec. 27-30.

Reasons will be the color analyst for all nine Louisiana state high school championship football games that will be replayed on Cox Sports Television. A two-time Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants, Reasons has served as the color analyst on numerous television broadcasts involving his alma mater.

“What a tremendous honor it is to be broadcasting all nine LSHAA state championship games this year, and it is extra special that this year the games will be played at Northwestern State,” Reasons said. “I remember seeing Natchitoches and Demonland as a high school athlete and I know the players competing, fans attending, and those viewing our telecasts will enjoy the games, the scenics we’ll show, and hopefully some of my personal thoughts on what should be a tremendous slate of games.”

Reasons will be joined on the broadcast crew by Jeff Palermo (play by play) and Ronnie Rantz (sideline).

Like Reasons, Rantz shares Natchitoches ties, serving as the President and CEO of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Foundation. The foundation provides financial and marketing support to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum, located in downtown Natchitoches, while also hosting statewide events that raise awareness of the brand of the hall.

The four-day Prep Classic kicks off with two games Sunday – the Class 2A championship between Many and Kinder at 1 p.m. and the Division I championship between C.E. Byrd of Shreveport and Catholic-Baton Rouge at 6 p.m.

For more information on the Prep Classic, visit www.nsudemons.com/lhsaaprepclassic