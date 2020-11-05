Defensive battle expected between Marksville Tigers and Menard Eagles

The Menard Eagles (2-3) are set to host the Marksville Tigers (3-2) this Friday and this game holds some significance.

Despite the fact that this is a district break for the teams, that number “3” on the schedule can either change for the better… or the worse at the conclusion of the game.

Marksville, who started their season 0-2, has been on a three-game winning streak since their 41-0 shutout against Crowley. Head coach, JT Dunbar, called the beginning of their season “unfamiliar territory” due to the team not having an 0-2 start since 2008.

As for the Menard Eagles, they’re going through a struggle period as they have lost their last three competitions.

Expectedly, their match-up against the Many Tigers began their streak and following behind them have been defeats from the Bunkie Panthers and the Red River Bulldogs.

Head Coach Justin Charles says they believe in their run game, but the passing game, offensively and defensively, will make the difference for this team.

“We’ve got to be able to complete more passes offensively on a consistent basis. Defensively, we’ve got to be able to stop the pass on a consistent basis and not give up the explosive plays. Those are things we’re focusing on this week.”

For the Tigers, Dunbar credits his quarterback, John Small, who’s shown some kinship with his growing offense.

“It’s taking a little time to develop that continuity. I really think he’s developed a chemistry with our receivers, especially our freshman, Amyrion Mingo, who’s having a great season for us. Kids like Easton Riddle, he’s really developing a trust with and finally getting to the spots where they’re supposed to be.”

Kick-off is for 7 p.m. at the Eagle’s Nest.