Defendants Convicted on Child Pornography Charges Receive Lengthy Prison Sentences

LAKE CHARLES, La. – Two men convicted of receipt of child pornography

appeared in federal court today for sentencing, announced United States Attorney Brandon

B. Brown. United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. sentenced Terrence Landry and

Steven M. Stinnett as follows:

Terrence Landry, 34, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, has been sentenced to 210 months

(17 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. In May 2020, agents

with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation received a complaint from the National Center

for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possible distribution of child

pornography originating in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Further investigation by agents revealed

that the subscriber of the IP address associated with the images of child pornography was

Landry. Agents obtained a search warrant and subsequently searched the residence of Landry.

Numerous computers and electronic equipment belonging to Landry were seized and

analyzed by law enforcement. Agents determined that those electronic devices contained over

5,000 still images and more than 400 videos containing child pornography, some of which

depicted prepubescent children engaged in sexual activity with adults. Landry admitted to

receiving specific images via the internet in May 2016, knowing that they contained child

pornography. Landry pleaded guilty to the charge of receipt of child pornography on April

13, 2022.

The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations and

Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig R.

Bordelon.

Steven M. Stinnett, 51, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, a former associate professor at

McNeese State University, has been sentenced to 151 months (12 years, 7 months) in prison,

followed by a lifetime of supervised release. On November 17, 2022, law enforcement officers

in Calcasieu Parish executed a search warrant at the residence of Stinnett. Officers seized

computers and electronic equipment during the search. Agents with the Department of

Homeland Security Investigations conducted a forensic review of Stinnett’s computer and

found numerous images and videos containing child sexual abuse material. Stinnett admitted

that one of the child pornography images was received via the internet in April 2017 and

depicted a prepubescent female in a sexually explicit manner. Stinnett admitted to having 228

still images and 57 videos containing child sexual abuse material in his possession. Stinnett

pleaded guilty to a charge of receipt of child pornography on February 3, 2023.

The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations and

McNeese State University Police and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig R.

Bordelon.

These cases are part of Project Safe Childhood, a U.S. Department of Justice

nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity

Section, Project Safe Childhood combines federal, state and local resources to better locate,

apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to

identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit

www.projectsafechildhood.gov.