Local Headlines 

Death Row Inmate Requests His Case Be Thrown Out

KLAX-TV ABC 31 0 Comment

A request from a death row inmate to have his case thrown out is expected to be considered by a state district judge later this week.

Yesterday, a jury consultant testified that one of the original jurors in Robinson’s trial was surprised when he got death, saying she had voted for a life sentence. However, the prosecution suggested the consultant, working for the defense, may have crossed a legal line by talking to jurors after the fact.

The case happened more than two decades ago in the Poland Community, where investigators found a family of four, including an infant, murdered.

The attorneys for the 49-year-old Robinson have suggested he didn’t get a fair trial and that there is another suspect who should have been investigated.

KLAX ABC 31 News 5/22/18

You May Also Like

Donelon Speaks to Natchitoches Chamber

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Donelon Speaks to Natchitoches Chamber

White Pelicans Cover LSU Lakes

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on White Pelicans Cover LSU Lakes

McAllister Wavers on Decision to Run for Re-Election

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on McAllister Wavers on Decision to Run for Re-Election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *