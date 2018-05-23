Death Row Inmate Requests His Case Be Thrown Out

A request from a death row inmate to have his case thrown out is expected to be considered by a state district judge later this week.

Yesterday, a jury consultant testified that one of the original jurors in Robinson’s trial was surprised when he got death, saying she had voted for a life sentence. However, the prosecution suggested the consultant, working for the defense, may have crossed a legal line by talking to jurors after the fact.

The case happened more than two decades ago in the Poland Community, where investigators found a family of four, including an infant, murdered.

The attorneys for the 49-year-old Robinson have suggested he didn’t get a fair trial and that there is another suspect who should have been investigated.

KLAX ABC 31 News 5/22/18