Thursday, April 25, 2019
Deadly tornado takes two Ruston lives

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

The deadly tornado took two lives. A mom and her teenage son. . Ruston was hit bad especially this are behind me. As you can see the roads are all blocked because it might be dangerous since power lines are all over the place, as well as debris. Sadly a tree fell onto one of these houses on Evan street and two people died… a mom and her son. Neighbors identified the victims as Kendra and Remintong Butler.Remington was a high schooler and went to Ruston high… I spoke to one of his classmates who said he will be missed. Authorities are still coming the place to figure out the damage… thousands of residents are still without power. – KTBS

