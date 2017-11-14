Paragon Casino Resort Presents Day of Festivities and Family Fun With Classic Cars, BBQ and Holiday Shopping

Press Release – Marksville, La. – (Nov. 6, 2017) – Paragon Casino Resort is excited to announce a series of family fun festivities taking place on Saturday, Nov. 18 at various locations throughout the resort. There is something for everyone from classic car enthusiasts to BBQ gurus and holiday bargain shoppers. The public is invited to come out and spend the day with Paragon.

11th Annual Crusin’ Southern Style Car & Motorcycle Show

On Saturday, Nov. 18 Paragon will open the grounds of its RV Park to host the 11th Annual Crusin’ Southern Style Car & Motorcycle Show. Spend the day strolling through the outdoor display of classic cars from Model Ts and American Muscle Cars to Volkswagen Beetles.

In addition, there will be a Crank Up, Rev Up, Sound Off competition at 2 p.m. and Live Auction at 5:00 p.m. with a high-power engine up for grabs. The final award presentation will take place at 6 p.m. bestowing the top 50 cars, trucks and motorcycles with cash and prizes.

Paragon is offering a special room rate to car show contestants and the first 100 entries will receive a car show t-shirt. Registration is $35 for the Car Show. For more information and to pre-register visit southernstylecruisers.com. Paragon’s RV Park is located at 261 Slim Lemoine Rd, in Marksville.

9th Bi-Annual BBQ Throwdown

Paragon is proud to play host to the 9th Bi-Annual BBQ Throwdown competition on Saturday, Nov. 18. This BBQ feast will get started at 11 a.m. and last all day. Hungry families and BBQ enthusiasts alike are invited to dig into the region’s best BBQ prepared top chefs from the area. BBQ can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $8 per plate while supplies last.

BBQ chefs in search of glory can compete for the chance to win a share of over $18,000 in cash and prizes. Competition categories and entry fees include:

Pork Spare Ribs, Chicken and Brisket – $175 for entry

Dessert, Soup/Gumbo, Sauce or Margarita – $25 for entry

Kids Que – $25 for entry

To qualify for the “Traveling Trophy” contestants must enter Pork Spare Ribs, Brisket, Chicken and Sauce. Rules and regulations are available upon request. Additionally, vendors are welcome to participate by purchasing a 15’x15’ booth space for $50. For hotel room reservations call 800-642-7777 and mention promo code TBIN18G. To learn more about the BBQ Throwdown, visit http://www.tbipac.com/.

12Th Annual Christmas Extravaganza

Celebrate the holiday season early with the 12th Annual Christmas Extravaganza hosted by the Marksville Chamber of Commerce. This day of holiday fun is taking place in Paragon’s Mari Showroom on Saturday, Nov. 18. and will showcase unique goods from local vendors to knock-out even the biggest holiday shopping list.

To add to the excitement, there will be photo and meet and greet opportunities with the one and only, Santa! Introduce the little ones to St. Nick and capture holiday photos from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. During this time, Santa’s Elves will also be present to assist kids with gingerbread decorating. On-site registration to participate in customizing these holiday treats will be $7.

Want to win a fun door prize? Participate in the ugly sweater contest or Adult Reindeer Games for a chance to win exciting prizes.

As a reminder of the reason for the season, attendees are invited to donate a gift to our veterans and soldiers for their service. Participants are asked to bring a holiday card, candy, clothing or special item to honor those who have served.

For details or to register as a vendor email Jennifer Moseley at marksvillechamber@gmail.com.