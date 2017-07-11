Local Headlines Top Stories 

David Hardy

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Press Release – APD is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing person. David Hardy is 78 years old, and was last seen on Saturday, July 8, around noon, on Broadway Ave.

Mr. Harvey suffers from Alzheimer’s, and may be confused or disoriented.

On July 10, his vehicle was located in Elizabeth, LA, and had spoiled groceries inside. Mr. Hardy has no family in Elizabeth and it is unknown why he was there.

If you have seen David Hardy, or have any information that could help locate him, please contact the Alexandria Police Department Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or after hours call APD Dispatch at (318) 449-5099.

