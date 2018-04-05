David C. Joseph begins term as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana

“I am deeply honored to be confirmed as the United States Attorney and look forward to serving the residents of Louisiana and our great country,” Joseph stated. “It has been my privilege to work with many hard working and talented federal and state law enforcement agents while working as a federal prosecutor. As U.S. Attorney, I will continue working with our law enforcement partners to protect our communities, prosecute those who break our laws, and promote the mission of the Department of Justice.”

Prior to becoming U.S. Attorney, Joseph served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Western District of Louisiana, where he prosecuted a wide variety of offenses, with a focus on fraud, public corruption, white-collar crime and crimes committed on the District’s military installations.

Prior to joining the Department of Justice, Joseph served as a commissioned officer and prosecutor in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps, as an attorney in the Professional Liability & Financial Crimes Section of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and in private practice as a commercial litigation attorney. He received his Bachelor’s degree of Business Administration from the University of Oklahoma and his Juris Doctorate from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at Louisiana State University, where he was a member of the Louisiana Law Review and was inducted into the Order of the Coif. After graduating law school, Joseph clerked for Justice Jeffrey P. Victory of the Louisiana Supreme Court and Judge John V. Parker of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana. United States Attorney Joseph will headquarter his office in Shreveport, while maintaining regular office hours in Lafayette, Monroe, Lake Charles and Alexandria.

As U.S. Attorney, Joseph oversees the investigation and litigation of all criminal and civil cases on behalf of the United States in the Western District of Louisiana. The Western District consists of 42 of the State’s 64 parishes and geographically encompasses two-thirds of the State of Louisiana.