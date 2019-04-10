DA’s Office rescued from Kayla Giles case

The Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office filed a motion on Monday to rescue itself in the case against 32 year old Kayla Giles due to prior professional and personal relationships.

Giles is accused of shooting and killing her estranged husband, Thomas Coutee Jr., in a Walmart parking lot in September during a custody exchange. She’s charged with first degree murder.

Rapides Parish District Attorney, Phillip Terrell, made the decision the rescue the DA’s office after he realized that he once represented Coutee’s father in a civil matter.

Giles’ attorney has agreed to the recusal and the case will now be handed over to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.