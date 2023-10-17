Daryl Ray Stagg Indicted on Multiple Charges

COLFAX, LA – District Attorney Jay Lemoine announced that a Grant Parish Grand Jury indicted Daryl Ray Stagg on 4 counts of First Degree Rape, 5 counts of Sexual Battery and 1 count of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile. The case is being handled by Assistant District Attorneys Renee Nugent and Alex Hooper.

Stagg, age 61, of Pollock, La., was arrested on June 8, 2023, on multiple sex offenses.

An arraignment date will be set, and a trial date will be set at the arraignment.

Stagg remains in jail at this time.