Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Latest:
Headlines 

Daryl Ray Stagg Indicted on Multiple Charges

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

COLFAX, LA – District Attorney Jay Lemoine announced that a Grant Parish Grand Jury indicted Daryl Ray Stagg on 4 counts of First Degree Rape, 5 counts of Sexual Battery and 1 count of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile. The case is being handled by Assistant District Attorneys Renee Nugent and Alex Hooper.

Stagg, age 61, of Pollock, La., was arrested on June 8, 2023, on multiple sex offenses.

An arraignment date will be set, and a trial date will be set at the arraignment.

Stagg remains in jail at this time.

You May Also Like

LDOA’s First 5K Walk/Run for the Buddy Camp

KLAX TV, ABC 31

APD Arrest Teen for Drug Charges

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Water Festival Gets Underway This Weekend at Alexandria Zoo

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *