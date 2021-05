In our community, domestic violence has shown an alarming increase this year, with many more cases involving strangulation. Louisiana has been in the Top 5 for years, and was even #1 at one time. We are pleased to have moved to #3 now. If you or someone you know needs assistance please call or visit. DART is free to all. (318) 251-2255

