D’Argent Companies bought shopping center in East Baton Rouge for $5.6 million

By Timothy Boone, The Advocate staff writer, May 14, 2021

The Central Plaza Shopping Center has been sold to an Alexandria real estate company for $5.6 million.

D’Argent Companies LLC bought the shopping center in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The sellers were Castle Central Plaza LLC and Eiseman Central LLC, both of Olympia, Washington, and East Towne Estates LLC of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Central Plaza is a 49,000-square-foot shopping center at the intersection of Sullivan and Wax roads. The property is near a Walmart Supercenter and tenants include Smoothie King, Dollar Tree, Subway, Caliente Mexican Craving and Nagoya.

