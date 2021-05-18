Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Latest:
The Central Plaza Shopping Center has been sold to an Alexandria real estate company for $5.6 million. Central Plaza is 49,000 square foot shopping center at the intersection of Sullivan and Wax roads. Photo provided by D'Argent Companies
Business News 

D’Argent Companies bought shopping center in East Baton Rouge for $5.6 million

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

By Timothy Boone, The Advocate staff writer, May 14, 2021

The Central Plaza Shopping Center has been sold to an Alexandria real estate company for $5.6 million.

D’Argent Companies LLC bought the shopping center in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The sellers were Castle Central Plaza LLC and Eiseman Central LLC, both of Olympia, Washington, and East Towne Estates LLC of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Central Plaza is a 49,000-square-foot shopping center at the intersection of Sullivan and Wax roads. The property is near a Walmart Supercenter and tenants include Smoothie King, Dollar Tree, Subway, Caliente Mexican Craving and Nagoya.

The Central Plaza Shopping Center has been sold to an Alexandria real estate company for $5.6 million.

D’Argent Companies LLC bought the shopping center in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The sellers were Castle Central Plaza LLC and Eiseman Central LLC, both of Olympia, Washington, and East Towne Estates LLC of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Central Plaza is a 49,000-square-foot shopping center at the intersection of Sullivan and Wax roads. The property is near a Walmart Supercenter and tenants include Smoothie King, Dollar Tree, Subway, Caliente Mexican Craving and Nagoya.

 

     

    You May Also Like

    Main Street Recovery Program To Start Taking Grant Applications By July 28

    Jacque Murphy

    Women In Business Conference Starts Friday

    KLAX TV, ABC 31

    CLEDA Concerned About Higher Ed Cuts

    KLAX TV, ABC 31

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *