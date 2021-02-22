Daniels records double-double, but LSUA falls to Jarvis Christian

HAWKINS, Texas—Ciera Daniels’ fifth double-double of the season was not enough, as the LSUA women’s basketball team fell to Jarvis Christian 67-60 on Monday afternoon at the E.W. Rand Gymnasium.

Daniels, who missed the team’s loss to Texas A&M-Texarkana, led the Generals with 17 points and 14 rebounds. It is the fourth consecutive double-double and fifth in six games for the junior from Bronx, N.Y. In her past six games, Daniels is averaging 17 points and 11.3 rebounds per contest.

“C.C. was really good for us once again,” She helped keep us in the game, even though we weren’t shooting the ball well. We have one more game to get better before the conference tournament. We have things to work on, but I have confidence that we can beat any team in the conference.”

LSUA (5-7 overall, 3-4 RRAC) dropped its second consecutive game and has clinched the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament, which begins Sunday afternoon.

A run to begin the fourth quarter doomed LSUA, as the Bulldogs turned a one-point lead at the beginning of the quarter into a 10-point advantage with a 9-0 spurt. Joi Reed began the run with a pair of baskets for four of her game-high 18 points, both off assists from Brianna Page. Reed also grabbed 11 rebounds for her second double-double of the season.

After the lead reached double figures, the closest the Generals could cut the deficit down to was five points, and that was just with 35 seconds left.

“That run was the difference in the game. It was tight throughout the first three quarters, but after they made that run to begin the fourth, we just weren’t able to respond.”

The teams collectively struggled to start the game, combining to miss the first shot attempts in the game before freshman Raegan Ojoro scored two of her 11 points on a bucket more than three minutes into action. The teams combined to shoot 52 percent the rest of the quarter (13-of-25) to help JCC take a 16-14 lead at the end of the first.

Daniels exerted her will in the second quarter to keep it close, scoring the first 10 points of the second quarter for LSUA, going on a personal 10-0 run to bring her team from seven points down to three points ahead.

Junior Kelsey Thaxton collected 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds, both of which were second on the team.

Tianie Johnson, the fifth leading rebounder in per game totals, grabbed a season-high 17 rebounds, eight of which were offensive. The Bulldogs hauled down 17 offensive rebounds as a team, and out-rebounded LSUA 59-50 for the game.

The Generals shot just 28 percent for the game, including 23.8 percent in the second half, compared to the 43.2 percent JCC shot in the final 20 minutes.

Next up for the Generals is the final regular season contest of the season, as LSUA welcomes Texas A&M-Texarkana to The Fort for a 5:00 p.m. tip. The conference tournament begins Sunday afternoon when the Generals face off against either LSU-Shreveport or a rematch with Texas A&M-Texarkana.

