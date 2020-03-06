Daniels leads Generals past Jarvis in RRAC tournament first round

ALEXANDRIA — Fueled by another steller performance by senior Ciera Daniels, thie LSUA women’s basketbal team knocked off Jarvis Christian, 76-69, in the FIrst Round of the 2020 Red River Athletic Conference Basketball Tournament Thursday afternoon in the Rapides Parish Coliseum.

W-L Team 1 2 3 4 F (6-20, 6-12 RRAC) Jarvis Christian Bulldogs 21 16 20 12 69 (17-9, 13-5 RRAC) (RV) LSUA Generals 20 12 26 18 76

How it Happenend:

After a back and forth first quarter that ended with Jarvis leading 21-20, the Bulldogs opened up an 11-point lead – their largest of the game – with 2:20 left in the first half.

The Generals regrouped with a timeout and closed the half on a 6-0 run to pull within five points at 37-32.

LSUA opened the second half the same way it wrapped up the first, making a big run to take the lead for the first time since the first quarter. Back-to-back three-pointers by sophomore Kelsey Thaxton and senior Courtney Dawsey capped a 7-0 run to open the frame and give the Generals a 41-37 lead.

Jarvis Christian managed to slice the deficit to one point by the end of the third quarter (58-57) and then tied the game at 60 just over a minute into the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter much resembled the first quarter with several tie scored and lead changes until Cierra Daniels netted back-to-back buckets to give LSUA a one-point and then three-point advantage, and that lead proved to be one the Generals did not relinquish.

Javis Christian threatened one last time by pulling to within three points (72-69) with 1:24 remaining, but senior Kendriana Washington closed the door with two consecutive baskets.

Other Notes:

Cierra Daniels led all scorers with 26 and added nine rebounds to follow up on a 27-point performance in her last outing (against Paul Quinn).

Senior Brittany Hall dished a game-best 12 assists, while Kendriana Washington nadded a game-best 15 rebounds to go along with 19 points.

Senior Courtney Dawsey tallied 11 points, eight assists, three steals, two blocks, and two rebounds.

Sophomore Kelsey Thaxton buried three triples en route to scoring 15 points with three rebounds.

What’s Being Said:

“We has a little bit of a slow start today, maybe some jitters in a bigger venue and playing in the tournament. Once we started getting some touches in the paint and scoring at the basket things started to go our way. We will have a battle tomorrow in the rubber match against LSUS. Hopefully tomorrow we come out of the gates a little better having the first game behind us.” – Head Coach Bob Austin

Up Next: