Daniels leads Generals past Jarvis in RRAC tournament first round
ALEXANDRIA — Fueled by another steller performance by senior Ciera Daniels, thie LSUA women’s basketbal team knocked off Jarvis Christian, 76-69, in the FIrst Round of the 2020 Red River Athletic Conference Basketball Tournament Thursday afternoon in the Rapides Parish Coliseum.
|W-L
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|F
|(6-20, 6-12 RRAC)
|Jarvis Christian Bulldogs
|21
|16
|20
|12
|69
|(17-9, 13-5 RRAC)
|(RV) LSUA Generals
|20
|12
|26
|18
|76
How it Happenend:
- After a back and forth first quarter that ended with Jarvis leading 21-20, the Bulldogs opened up an 11-point lead – their largest of the game – with 2:20 left in the first half.
- The Generals regrouped with a timeout and closed the half on a 6-0 run to pull within five points at 37-32.
- LSUA opened the second half the same way it wrapped up the first, making a big run to take the lead for the first time since the first quarter. Back-to-back three-pointers by sophomore Kelsey Thaxton and senior Courtney Dawsey capped a 7-0 run to open the frame and give the Generals a 41-37 lead.
- Jarvis Christian managed to slice the deficit to one point by the end of the third quarter (58-57) and then tied the game at 60 just over a minute into the fourth quarter.
- The fourth quarter much resembled the first quarter with several tie scored and lead changes until Cierra Daniels netted back-to-back buckets to give LSUA a one-point and then three-point advantage, and that lead proved to be one the Generals did not relinquish.
- Javis Christian threatened one last time by pulling to within three points (72-69) with 1:24 remaining, but senior Kendriana Washington closed the door with two consecutive baskets.
Other Notes:
- Cierra Daniels led all scorers with 26 and added nine rebounds to follow up on a 27-point performance in her last outing (against Paul Quinn).
- Senior Brittany Hall dished a game-best 12 assists, while Kendriana Washington nadded a game-best 15 rebounds to go along with 19 points.
- Senior Courtney Dawsey tallied 11 points, eight assists, three steals, two blocks, and two rebounds.
- Sophomore Kelsey Thaxton buried three triples en route to scoring 15 points with three rebounds.
What’s Being Said:
“We has a little bit of a slow start today, maybe some jitters in a bigger venue and playing in the tournament. Once we started getting some touches in the paint and scoring at the basket things started to go our way. We will have a battle tomorrow in the rubber match against LSUS. Hopefully tomorrow we come out of the gates a little better having the first game behind us.” – Head Coach Bob Austin
Up Next:
- Red River Athletic Conference Tournament Semifinals | Rapides Parish Coliseum | Friday, March 6 – 3:00 p.m. | vs. #2 seed LSU Shreveport