Dallas woman killed in Rapides Parish 18 wheeler crash

55 year old Shawn Richardson, of Dallas, Texas, was killed in a single vehicle crash in Rapides Parish yesterday afternoon.

Richardson was driving an 18 wheeler southbound on US Highway 71 when she lost control and exited the right side of the roadway.

After exiting the roadway the 18 wheeler overturned.

Richardson was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 21 fatal crashes in 2019, resulting in 23 fatalities.