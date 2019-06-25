Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Dallas woman killed in Rapides Parish 18 wheeler crash

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

55 year old Shawn Richardson, of Dallas, Texas, was killed in a single vehicle crash in Rapides Parish yesterday afternoon.

Richardson was driving an 18 wheeler southbound on US Highway 71 when she lost control and exited the right side of the roadway.

After exiting the roadway the 18 wheeler overturned.

Richardson was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 21 fatal crashes in 2019, resulting in 23 fatalities.

You May Also Like

Wanted by FBI for 1st Degree Murder

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Wanted by FBI for 1st Degree Murder

Citizen Report of Man Riding on Car Hood Holding Tractor Wheel Leads to Arrest

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Citizen Report of Man Riding on Car Hood Holding Tractor Wheel Leads to Arrest

“Scouting for Food” Canned Food Drive Runs Through Nov. 14th

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on “Scouting for Food” Canned Food Drive Runs Through Nov. 14th

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEW April 5th - Update: Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV