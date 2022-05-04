Dallas String Quartet Brings a New Twist to Classical Music in Alexandria

The Arts Council of Central Louisiana is hosting the Dallas String Quartet at the Coughlin-Saunders Performing Arts Center on May 13th at 7:30 pm.

Meet Ion Zanca, the founder of the Dallas String Quartet.

Ion Zanca played at Louisiana State University in 2001.

He is so proud to come back to Louisiana to share his new single, “Wildest Dreams”.

The Dallas String Quartet is known for creating tasteful renditions of both modern and pop music classics.

He is excited to introduce a modern version of classical music to Alexandria.

The Dallas String Quartet enjoys playing different genres.

Ion loves changing the way people see classical music.

The Dallas String Quartet is grateful for the opportunity.

For more information on how to get tickets, go to louisiana-arts.org or call 318-484-4474.