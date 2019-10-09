Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Dallas Police: Three Alexandria men suspected of killing witness at Amber Guyger’s trial

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

Three men from Alexandria are suspected in the killing of a man who testified at the trial of a Dallas police officer who killed her upstairs neighbor according to the Dallas Police Department

Thaddeous Charles Green, 22, Jacquerious Mitchell, 20, and Michael Diaz Mitchell, 32.

Dallas PD holds news conference on shooting of witness in Amber Guyger trial.

HAPPENING NOW: Dallas PD holds news conference on shooting of witness in Amber Guyger trial. https://abcn.ws/2IAK1FL

Posted by ABC News on Tuesday, October 8, 2019

 

You May Also Like

Health Officer: Vaccines Required for Kids to Attend School

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Health Officer: Vaccines Required for Kids to Attend School

2 Arrested For Stealing AC Units from Church

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on 2 Arrested For Stealing AC Units from Church

Mother and Father Plead Guilty to Negligent Homicide

Jojuana Phillips Comments Off on Mother and Father Plead Guilty to Negligent Homicide

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

July 24th Update - Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV