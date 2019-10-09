Dallas Police: Three Alexandria men suspected of killing witness at Amber Guyger’s trial
Three men from Alexandria are suspected in the killing of a man who testified at the trial of a Dallas police officer who killed her upstairs neighbor according to the Dallas Police Department
Thaddeous Charles Green, 22, Jacquerious Mitchell, 20, and Michael Diaz Mitchell, 32.
Dallas PD holds news conference on shooting of witness in Amber Guyger trial.
