Cystic Fibrosis Warriors Raise Over $20,000 at Great Strides Walk

In honor of Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month, the CF Foundation raises funds for scientific research and medication for those living with the disease.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how the foundation helps patients living with CF.

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation started the Great Strides Walk to raise awareness for the disease.

Volunteer Chair Anne Martin says, “For me, this started when my sister was born with cystic fibrosis in 1966. They didn’t know much at all about CF. At that time, the expected maximum lifespan was about five years old. My sister lived two and a half years. She died in March of ‘69. In 1988 I got involved with CF, so I’ve been part of great strides for 35 years now. This is my event.”

According to the CF Foundation, over 40,000 people live with CF today.

CFF Associate Executive Director Cassandra Guilbeau says, “We try to make it a festival kind of party atmosphere. We’re here for a very important, a very serious reason, but we’re going to celebrate the progress that has been made up until now. And knowing that we’re almost to that finish line, we’re almost there for a cure. We know what’s coming. And that’s cause to celebrate.”

13-year-old Eva Attel lives with CF and fights for a cure.

“It feels really good, and it feels like I’m proud. I’m proud to be doing this for my CFA community here. And it feels really good to know I’m part of, like, a difference and making it.”

Her family formed Eva’s Alliance to raise money and join the walk.

Eva’s Grandma and Grampion Annelle Tanner says, “When you first hear that your grandchild is diagnosed with something that doesn’t have a cure. Our first response was ‘What can we do about that?’ And this foundation is gracious in helping us find ways to participate that we can feel like we can become a part of the cure also.”

Because of CFF, Eva has medication to treat the underlying cause.

Volunteer Chair Anne Martin says, “It’s amazing. I never would have thought 35 years ago that we would be this far along. And I can’t wait for the day when we no longer have Great Strides to raise money. We just have an event to celebrate the cure. We’re not there yet. The new drugs are fantastic, and they provide a lot of relief. But it’s not a cure and we’re not stopping until CF stands for “cure found” for everybody.”

Participants raised over $20,000 at the Great Strides Walk, and Eva’s Alliance raised over 8,000 for the CF Foundation.