Cyclist Shot on 13th Street Sunday Night

The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday evening on February 26th.

At approximately 8:50 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to a local hospital in reference to someone being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they spoke to the victim, a 46-year old male from Alexandria, LA, who stated he was riding his bicycle on 13th Street when he heard several gunshots. The victim was struck twice, and was being treated for his non-life threatening wounds.

There are no suspects at this time.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

