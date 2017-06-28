Cyclist Pulled Over and Charged with Meth

Press Release – On June 23, around 11:00 am, an APD traffic officer conducted a stop on a male riding a bicycle on Navaho Trail, near Choctaw Drive, assisted by an RPSO deputy.

During the stop, the male told officers that he was headed to a friend’s house, however the house he described was in the opposite direction from where he was headed. One officer began to return to his car to run an ID check when the male attempted to flee the scene, and the other officer had to grab onto him.

Both officers were able to get the male onto the ground, where he thrust both of his hands toward his waistline, where he had a knife clipped to his pocket. The male continued to struggle, however the officers were able to place him in handcuffs.

After the suspect was in custody, officers found a folded paper towel concealed in his waistband, inside which were four small baggies. The small baggies contained suspected methamphetamine and marijuana.

The male was identified as Ricky Carriker, 31, of Alexandria, and was charged with Possession of CDS II, Possession of Marijuana-2nd Offense, and Resisting an Officer.

He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.