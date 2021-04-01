Cyberstalking Arrest

Alexandria, La. (March 31, 2021) ­ – Alexandria Police have made an arrest in a cyberstalking incident involving a police officer. Last week, an APD officer was involved in an arrest where the suspect was charged with a narcotic and weapon violation. Since the arrest, the suspect somehow obtained the officer’s personal social media information and made numerous violent threats toward the officer, the officer’s family and other APD officers, using the social media platform.

Elijah Ray Peace, 34, of Alexandria, has been charged with felony cyberstalking.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.