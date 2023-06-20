Cyberattack Has Potential to Affect Louisianans with Driver’s Licenses

A massive software breach could possibly affect Louisianians with a state ID, driver’s license or vehicles registered with the office of motor vehicles. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more from some local residents on their reactions to the breach.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security urges residents to take preemptive measures to secure accounts after a major cyber attack affecting Louisianians with driver’s licenses. GOHSEP recommends monitoring your credit on the three credit monitoring services of Experian, Equifax and Transunion. They also recommend that people change their passwords as soon as possible.

Pineville resident Glen Whatley says it’s scary to think about a data breach of such magnitude.

“It’s alarming to think about the types of things that are going on all over the place in the world. You feel like you’re far removed from it, or at least I did, living in Louisiana kind of in the sticks but it’s scary just trying to figure out what to do about that and protect ourselves from it.”

Whatley has had people try to use his credit card and bank account numbers fraudulently.

“There’s a little bit of anger involved in that and also mostly just anxious. How are we going to be able to protect ourselves? How are we going to be able to function in society? I travel a lot and I’m concerned about how many people there are in the places that I travel that are really good at this.”

Pineville resident Santoshkumarkristy says agencies that have personal data have a responsibility to protect it.

“I think it is the responsibility of the department to make sure they have their firewalls and security systems in place so that it is not easy for the intruders to phish into their computers or hack into it. I think they should have multiple levels of securities before anyone from outside of the system could enter and hack it.”

He says that folks should also take personal responsibility to protect online data.

“Anything that you put on the computer that’s accessible by the cloud is accessible to everyone so it’s our personal responsibility to make sure that it’s also kept safe.”

This is an ongoing investigation by GOHSEP and they will provide updates on their website. For more information visit www.NextSteps.LA.org.