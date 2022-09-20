Curtis Zackery to speak at LCU fall revival Sept. 20-22

Curtis Zackery, a pastor at the rapidly growing multi-campus Church of the City in Franklin, Tennessee, will return to Louisiana Christian University to deliver the messages for this fall’s revival.

The revival will be held Monday through Wednesday, Sept. 20-22, at 11 a.m. in Guinn Auditorium.

“Curtis Zackery is one of LCU’s favorite speakers,” said President Dr. Rick Brewer. “We know from previous times of ministry CZ will challenge all with the claims and power of The Gospel of Jesus Christ. How blessed to serve at a university that makes it a priority to provide ther campus with an extended time of spiritual renewal.”

Zackery, known as “CZ,” is the author of Soul Rest: Reclaim Your Life. Return to Sabbath.

He has worked in ministry for more than 15 years, delivering a gospel perspective that is raw, accessible and relevant to college students and all audiences.

I’m looking forward to having CZ on campus,” said Dean of Chapel Nick Maricle. “He spoke during the Wildcat Welcome Weekend last fall, and the students connected well with him. So, I’m praying for the revival and expect it to be wonderful.”