Culpepper Road Homicide

Alexandria, LA for release (10/9/23)

On Sunday, October 8, 2023, at approximately 8:39 PM the Alexandria Police Department responded to a local hospital in reference to a person being transported there with a gunshot wound. The victim, 22-year-old Shedrick Jordan of Alexandria LA was pronounced deceased at the hospital. It was learned through the investigation that the incident occurred in the 2500 block of Culpepper Road.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.