Cruelty to juveniles arrest leads to criminal sexual assault investigation

On September 23rd, 2022, RPSO was contacted by the Department of Children and Family Services in reference to the possible physical abuse of a 1 year old child that occurred in Rapides Parish. Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit responded to assist and conduct their investigation.

From their investigation, Detectives determined that physical abuse had occurred and Qwantavious Markiese Russaw was established as a suspect. SVU Detectives were able to establish probable cause and an arrest warrant was obtained for Russaw for 1 Count of Cruelty to Juveniles. Russaw was taken into custody by Detectives and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center the same day. On October 5th, 2022, Russaw was released from jail on a $25,000 bond.

As their investigation progressed, SVU Detectives determined Russaw was the suspect in reference to several sexual assaults. With the assistance of the Rapides Child Advocacy Center and the Family Justice Center, probable cause was established and an arrest warrant obtained for Russaw for 3 Counts of 3rd Degree Rape.

On December 27th, 2023 Russaw was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the outstanding warrants. Russaw remains in jail at the time of this release where he is being held on a $300,000.00 bond.

Arrestee: Qwantavious Markiese Russaw, 23

Pineville, LA

Charges: 3 counts 3rd Degree Rape