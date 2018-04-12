Cruelty to Juvenile Investigation Leads to Drug and Gun Charge

Press Release – On April 10th, 2018, detectives responded to 92 Occupy 1 Road, Pitkin, to serve a search warrant in reference to an ongoing investigation of Cruelty To Juveniles and Domestic Abuse Battery involving Colt Quinton Brandon. During the search, detectives located suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia along with several firearms.

Brandon was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the charges. At the times of this release, Brandon remains in jail at the time of this release, on an $8,000.00.

Detectives say their investigation into the cruelty to juveniles charges is still ongoing.

Arrestee: Colt Quinton Brandon , 35, Pitkin, LA

Charges: 1 count Possession Of CDS 1

1 count Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

1 count Possession Of CDS 2

8 counts Illegal Carry Of Weapon/Drugs