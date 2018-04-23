Cruelty Investigation Leads to Criminal Sexual Conduct Charges

Press Release – On April 10th, 2018, deputies responded to a local hospital where a 2 year old victim was brought in for treatment of several injuries including an infection of the back. Due to the severity of the injuries, the victim was transported out of town to another medical facility to continue treatment. Detectives were assigned the case for further investigation and during their investigation, they discovered that the mother, identified as Nicole Cash and her boyfriend, identified as Jonathon Pace, had allegedly conspired to deliberately mislead investigators on what caused the injuries to the child.

Detectives determined that Cash and Pace were at fault for the injuries. On April 17th, Cash and Pace was arrested for one count each of 2nd Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile, Criminal Conspiracy and Obstruction of Justice. They were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center by Detectives and released the next day on a $7,000.00 bond.

Also during the investigation, detectives discovered that the babysitter of the above mentioned victim, had allegedly committed a sexual battery on the child, that came to light during their initial investigation. This juvenile suspect has been charged with Sexual Battery but due to the suspect being a juvenile, no further information will be released on this case. However, Sheriff’s Detectives are still actively working with the Department of Children and Family Services in both of these investigations.

Arrestee: Nicole Joann Cash, 25, Boyce, LA

Charges: 2nd Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile, Criminal Conspiracy , Obstruction of Justice

Arrestee: Jonathan Lee Pace, 31, Boyce, LA

Charges: 2nd Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile, Criminal Conspiracy , Obstruction of Justice