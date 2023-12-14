CROWNS, The Musical, directed by Rosa Metoyer

Save the Dates

Two Chances to Catch Crowns

Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, January 13 Lunch at 12 PM Performance at 2 PM

A moving and celebratory musical play in which hats become a springboard for an exploration of Black history and identity as seen through the eyes of a young Black woman who has come down South to stay with her aunt after her brother is killed in Brooklyn. Directed by Rosa Metoyer.

Come to the museum in your Sunday best for a catered Big Hat Lunch hosted by Ingrid Johnson, Esq. Ticket prices include three courses and entry to the 2:00 PM matinee showing of the show Crowns.

Tickets: https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=jXPghb&mc_cid=d6b334567c&mc_eid=afed56eb92