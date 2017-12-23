Criminal Investigation of Former Ball Police Officer Results In Arrest

Press Release – On December 15, 2017, Ball Police Chief Nathaniel Ussery contacted the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and requested a criminal investigation be conducted on former Patrol Officer David Wayne Gagnard, who was employed with the department at the time of the complaint.

During the investigation, Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the initial complaint, as well as additional crime(s). Warrants were granted for Gagnard’s arrest in reference to 6 Counts – Malfeasance in Office, 2 Counts – Simple Battery, 2 Counts – Conspire to Distribute CDS III, 1 Count – Distribution of CDS III, and 1 Count – Theft <$300.

On December 20, 2017, a search warrant was granted for Gagnard’s residence located in Deville, Louisiana. Later the same day Detectives made contact with Gagnard at his residence and executed the search.

During the search additional items of evidence were collected. Forty-Six year old David Wayne Gagnard was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Gagnard was booked into the detention center in reference to his warrants.

Gagnard was later released from the Detention Center after posting a $19,500 bond.

Arrestee: David Wayne Gagnard, 46, Deville La

Charges: 6 Counts – Malfeasance in Office

2 Counts – Simple Battery

2 Counts – Conspire to Distribute CDS III

1 Count – Distribution of CDS III