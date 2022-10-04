Crimestoppers App Allows Students to Report School Threats

Students in Rapides parish have a new way to anonymously report school, criminal or mental health concerns. It is an app made available by Crimestoppers and it goes live this week to select schools in the Parish. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more about the program.

The Safe Schools Louisiana app by Crimestoppers is a way for students to anonymously report threats, guns, drugs, bullying, sexting, suicidal thoughts and dangerous activity on or around their campuses.

Rapides Parish School Board Executive Assistant Superintendent of Administration Clyde Washington is overseeing the program as it rolls out in Rapides Parish.

“I think the program gives kids voice. It gives them the opportunity to communicate something that has been brought to their attention that maybe the administration does not know about whether it’s in the school or in the community. And so when we get those reports we can go through those reports and do an investigation then give a disposition of those reports.”

Washington says that since the tips can come in anonymously it helps the students feel safe in their reporting.

“We want our kids to be able to let us know what’s going on so that we can better assist them and address the matter when it’s brought to our attention.”

This week the app will go live at Bolton High School, Alexandria Senior High, Pineville High School, Brame Middle School and Arthur F. Smith Middle Magnet. State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley says that most of the time students know in advance when an incident occurs, and this system will give them the opportunity to report it.

“Overwhelmingly when something bad has happened at a school such as a shooting someone has known that something wasn’t right in advance of that happening and did not report. And so, we simply want to take this opportunity to provide an easy resource so that systems and their students across the state of Louisiana have access to this tool where if something doesn’t seem right they have the ability to report that.”

Greater New Orleans President and CEO Darlene Cusanza said this tool will allow tips to be shared when students hear of information from each other.

“What we know from Crimestoppers is that kids tell each other. They talk to each other about what they are hearing, what their plans are. In suicide threats 67 percent of the kids who are threatening suicide or self-harm they are going to tell their friends before they tell an adult. And I can say this wholeheartedly because just this week we had two suicide attempts. The tips were called in from friends and we were able to have interventions for those two kids. So first off this is a wonderful way to empower our youth so that they learn that they can be the leaders that need to affect their school climates.”

Louisiana State Police Lieutenant Melissa Matey talks about the team of people they have in Baton Rouge at the LA Safe Louisiana Fusion Center to vet the tips as they come in.

“And it’s comprised of analysts, and it’s comprised of federal agents and other law enforcement officers that are there, and they’re able to take those tips that are coming in and really work through them to know whether this is a credible threat or not. We want every threat or everything that a child would hear at school to come to us so we can vet those threats. Even if it’s not something that they think is important we need to know about it, and we’ll figure out if it’s important or not.”

Most of the tips reported, at 32 percent, have been bullying, cyberbullying or harassment. Seven percent of tips reported have dealt with guns, knives or shooting threats. Cusanza said it was important to get student input in the design of the app.

“When you look at our product it looks like it’s from a kid because we’ve done research with our teen leaders here so we wanted to make sure it was friendly, it was in their language, visibly what they wanted to look at.”

In the 2021-22 school year there were 16 tips involving guns and 10 tips about planned school attacks.