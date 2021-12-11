Saturday, December 11, 2021
Local Headlines 

Crime suppression operation nets 31 arrests, drugs, firearms

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

On December 9th, 2021, a crime suppression operation was conducted in the Alexandria / Pineville areas.  Agencies that participated in this multijurisdictional operation were the Alexandria Police Department,

Alexandria City Marshal’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Pineville Police Department, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

During the operation, 31 arrests were made for various different offenses such as narcotics possession, convicted felons in possession of firearms and outstanding warrants.  A total of 4 stolen firearms were recovered

as well as various amounts of marijuana, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl were recovered.

“We will continue to conduct these proactive operations and will work closely with our law en

