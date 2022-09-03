Crime Stoppers tip leads to narcotics arrest

In early August 2022, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit received a Crime Stoppers tip about narcotics sales in the Ball, LA area. RADE Agents began their investigation into the complaint and were quickly able to identify Angelique Houston of Ball, as a suspect. Deputies assigned to the RPSO Crime Suppression Unit had previously arrested Houston on August 18th for traffic violations and narcotics charges.

Through their investigation and from conducting surveillance, Agents were able to develop sufficient probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for Houston as well as a search warrant for Houston’s residence in Ball, LA.

From the search, Agents recovered approximately ½ pound of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, and Xanax bars. Houston was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on various narcotic related charges.

Houston remains in jail at the time of this release being held on a $94,900.00 bond.

Arrestee:

Angelique Houston, 45

Apartment 4, Ball, LA

Charges:

Possession CDS II (Meth) w/ intent to distribute-R.A.D.E. Arrest Warrant

Possession of CDS II (Meth) w/ intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana

Possession CDS IV w/ intent to distribute

Possession of CDS IV w/ intent to distribute

Possession of CDS IV w/ intent to distribute