Creole Heritage Center’s 20th Anniversary

NATCHITOCHES – As part of the Creole Heritage Center’s upcoming 20th anniversary celebration, the CHC is holding a raffle for a one-of-a-kind handmade electric guitar. 

Curtis Desselles, former employee and long-time supporter of the Creole Heritage Center, crafted the guitar from walnut and rosewood. The guitar has standard pickups and is valued at over $450.

 

Tickets for the raffle are $5 each.  The drawing will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15 in the NSU Student Union Ballroom.  Winners need not be present to win.  Proceed will go towards projects initiated by the Creole Heritage Center.

For more information call (318) 357-6685 or email creolecenter@nsula.edu

