Creola Police hosting this year’s annual Halloween Safety Bash

The Creola Police will be hosting this year’s annual Halloween Safety Bash, including an emergency vehicle trunk-or-treat, for kids, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, from 5:30 pm to about 8:30 pm in the Town Hall parking lot, 21435 US-Hwy 167 N, Creola, LA 71423 (next to the Cougar Stop),

Emergency vehicles will be on display, including Police, Fire, EMS and Tow Trucks.

Costumes are optional, and the event is free of charge.

Invited and Supporting Community Partners include the Hudson Creek VFD, Alpine Fire Dept, Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain, Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood, Dry Prong PD, Ball PD, Pineville PD, Pineville City Marshall, Acadian Ambulance, Med Express Ambulance, Dixie Towing, American Towing, M&T Towing, Twisted Metal Towing, Creola Mayor Danny Moore, Creola Council Member(s) Aimee White, Brandon Randall, and Calvin Vogel, Mac’s Fresh Market and Wal*Mart Stores, Family Dollar, Dollar General Stores.

The purpose of the event is to introduce kids to the Police Department and other community organizations, while providing a safe Halloween event. All Creola families, including those that do not celebrate Halloween, are encouraged to attend and get to know their community organizations.

ANY ASSISTANCE IN DONATION OF CANDY AND LITTLE GIFTS FOR THE COMMUNITY KIDS WOULD BE GREATLY APPRECIATIVE.

Facebook Event Link: https://fb.me/e/21HnkOxKE