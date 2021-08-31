Creola Police Dept. and Crimestoppers asking for your help
On Friday, August 27, 2021, at approximately 0400 hours, an unidentified black male made forceable entry into the Cougar Stop (US 167 in Creola, Louisiana). He removed two (2) cash register drawers and cash from the store.
He was last seen running towards Oak Street and US 167.
If you have any information regarding this crime and/or the identity of these suspect, please contact Creola PD Chief Don Crooks at 318-640-3868 or CrimeStoppers at 318-443-7867.